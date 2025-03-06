iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,702 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

BATS USMV opened at $93.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

