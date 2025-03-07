17,837 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

