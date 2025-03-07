Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS HOYFF remained flat at $39.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. Huhtamäki Oyj has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $41.70.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

