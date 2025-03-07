Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.15 and its 200-day moving average is $317.75. The company has a market cap of $847.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.