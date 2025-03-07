3,450 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of REGN opened at $698.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $696.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

