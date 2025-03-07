Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Issues Earnings Results

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 478 ($6.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 501 ($6.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 435.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.79.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BREE. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($6.96) to GBX 590 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.41) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.70) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Breedon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.