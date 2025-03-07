Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,418 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

