E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $11,310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 681.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.08.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

