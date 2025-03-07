Short Interest in Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Decreases By 15.3%

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 182,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RYDE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,368. Ryde Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41.

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

