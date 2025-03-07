Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 313.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

