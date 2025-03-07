Short Interest in Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Decreases By 14.9%

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.1 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
FRIVF remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
