Short Interest in Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Decreases By 14.9%

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.1 days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRIVF remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Get Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.