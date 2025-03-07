Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $422.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.70 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

