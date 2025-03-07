Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a 18.2% increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.84. 342,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
