Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a 18.2% increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.84. 342,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

