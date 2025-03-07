Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 7.5% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $568.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $620.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.89. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

