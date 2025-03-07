Aigen Investment Management LP Has $618,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

DLB opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,755.06. This represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $963,351.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,957.76. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,459 shares of company stock worth $6,464,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

