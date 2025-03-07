Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.