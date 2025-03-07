First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 31,256 shares.The stock last traded at $117.81 and had previously closed at $117.61.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $745.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.44.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

