Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 41,100 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $1,934,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,310,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,614,435.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 295,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 68.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

