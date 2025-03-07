SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $771,775.35 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $771,775.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,249 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,867.95. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24.

On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28.

On Friday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,444,911.36.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. 5,174,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

SentinelOne last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.48.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

