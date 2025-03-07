Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 11.4% – Here’s Why

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 664,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 228,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Falco Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Further Reading

