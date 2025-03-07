Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 14.7% – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72. 404,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,230,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDA

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 3.25.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.