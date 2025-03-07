Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 7th (ARVN, CBRL, DG, EYE, KR, M, MDB, MLNK, PLTK, WEN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 7th:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $69.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $300.00 to $215.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $16.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

