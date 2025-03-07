Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s Why

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). 90,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 33,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Time Out Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £121.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.93.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

