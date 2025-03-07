The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells $4,508,427.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,526,505.64. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
St. Joe Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE JOE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.20. 295,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.69.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
