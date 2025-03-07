Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.12 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 2131990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 66,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.