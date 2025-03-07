John Charles Bell Sells 2,804 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $39,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,294.99. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Permian Resources by 58.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,742 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $7,142,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

PR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.