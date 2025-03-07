Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AON were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,375,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,475,000 after buying an additional 808,990 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after buying an additional 343,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 5,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 242,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,883,000 after buying an additional 238,258 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $402.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.16.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

