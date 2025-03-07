Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Carmen Amara Sells 1,500 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 78,585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,256,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

