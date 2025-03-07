Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Forward Air alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FWRD

Forward Air Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $593.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Forward Air by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 408,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $11,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 688.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 285,465 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $9,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.