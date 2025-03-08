HM Payson & Co. Sells 222 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.45. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.