Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

