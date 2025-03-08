PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,105 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $1,150,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

