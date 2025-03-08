Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.51 and traded as low as $29.82. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 10,553 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $74,676.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,967.16. This represents a 39.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine Chivily sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $30,737.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,047 shares in the company, valued at $523,613.61. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,636 shares of company stock valued at $146,824 and sold 7,023 shares valued at $224,682. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

