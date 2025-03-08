Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.04 and traded as low as $81.77. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 4,001 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

