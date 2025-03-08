HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

