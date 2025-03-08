StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.8 %

NLOK stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

