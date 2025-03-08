Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group cut Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

HBCP opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 287.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 136.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

