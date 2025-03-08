Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Grows By 21.3%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,676.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsiao-Wuen Hon sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $27,954.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,813.70. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,918. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2,367.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 263,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 252,659 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

View Our Latest Report on AMBA

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.