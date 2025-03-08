Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Repurchase $1.30 billion in Outstanding Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Shares of ANF opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $79.77 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

