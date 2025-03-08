Insider Buying: Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Acquires 8,601 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Hillman acquired 8,601 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,965.74 ($19,343.08).

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of £16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.01.

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (30.60) (($0.40)) earnings per share for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 EPS for the current year.

Nexus is a leading provider of essential infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector through its operational business, Tamdown.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure services to the UK housebuilding sectors, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

