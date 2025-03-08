Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.