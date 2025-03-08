Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. 884,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NDA

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 0.3 %

About Neptune Digital Assets

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 3.25.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.