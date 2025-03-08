Blankinship & Foster LLC Acquires Shares of 4,319 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $629,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

