BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 5,164 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 302.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

