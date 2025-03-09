Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

