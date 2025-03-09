Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

