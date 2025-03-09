TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Haemonetics comprises about 8.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 206.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 521,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,002,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 439.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $68.70 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

