Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,315 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after buying an additional 398,916 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,634.85. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.