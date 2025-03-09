Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 428,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $51,922,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $230.20 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.69.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

