Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 110.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after buying an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE CAG opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.